FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Emilia in talks to sell portfolio of souring debt-sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 10, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 4 years ago

Pop Emilia in talks to sell portfolio of souring debt-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s cooperative lender Popolare Emilia Romagna is in talks with some investors to sell a portion of its souring loans, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The bank has put on the block a portfolio of problematic debts, mainly souring mortgage loans, worth 200-220 million euros ($273-300 million), one source said.

“There are three investors in the race to buy the portfolio, one is Italian, the other are foreigners,” the source said.

Italy’s sixth-biggest bank by assets had net bad debt of 6.5 billion euros at the end of September, including 2.4 billion euros of non-performing loans.

A second source said the bank is weighing other options to get rid of bad debt, including a vehicle investment bank Mediobanca is said to be setting up to take up non-performing loans from Italian lenders. ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.