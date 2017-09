MILAN, June 17 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s has raised its long-term rating on Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna to “BB” from “BB-”, the Italian mid-sized lender said on Tuesday.

The bank said S&P had raised its rating after approval by the lender’s shareholders of a 750 million euro capital increase.

S&P confirmed its short-term “B” rating, it said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)