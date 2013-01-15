FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Pop Milano preparing 3-year bond of at least 500 mln euro
January 15, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Pop Milano preparing 3-year bond of at least 500 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano is preparing a three-year bond for launch on Wednesday, lead managers said on Tuesday.

“It will be a benchmark of at least 500 million euros,” the leads said.

The planned bond issue shows that even smaller Italian banks, which like their larger peers were shut out of capital markets at the height of the eurozone debt crisis, are taking advantage of a fall in Italian government bond yields.

Regional bank Credito Valtellinese earlier on Tuesday priced a 400 million euro bond. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

