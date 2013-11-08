UPDATE 1-Troubled bank Pop Milano delays capital hike, business plan

(Adds quote, details)

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano , left rudderless by the sudden departure of its CEO last week, has delayed approval of a new business plan and is looking to postpone a 500 million euro ($669 million) capital increase to the end of next July.

The cooperative lender said in a statement on Friday that it would ask a shareholder meeting on Dec. 20-21 to extend a deadline to carry out the capital increase, due by April 30, by three months.

The shareholders will also appoint a new supervisory board to name a new management board with a three-year mandate.

A new business plan, which had been due to be presented on Nov.12, will be approved once the the new management board is in place, the bank said.

The statement said it was necessary and urgent “to put an end to the serious situation of uncertainty in which the lender finds itself”.

Popolare Milano has been struggling to find a replacement for CEO Piero Montani, who quit last week citing his inability to continue given tensions between the bank’s supervisory and management boards as well as an atmosphere of mistrust.

Montani had backed a plan to change the bank’s ownership model, whereby all shareholders have the same voting rights regardless of the size of their holdings, but the plan was put on hold because of strong opposition from unions and employees, who control the lender’s supervisory board.

Montani’s exit prompted Standard & Poor’s to cut the bank’s long-term rating to BB- this week as it said the chances the bank could address much-needed corporate governance reforms were now dimming.

Pop Milano’s shares turned negative after the statement and were down losing 1.4 percent by 1616 GMT. ($1 = 0.7472 euros)