Popolare Milano postpones deadline of contract for capital hike
September 23, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Popolare Milano postpones deadline of contract for capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano has postponed by six months the deadline of a contract with the banks that will underwrite a planned 500 million euro capital increase, a board member said on Monday.

“The deadline for the pre-underwriting contract has been postponed to April 30,” said a board member who did not want to be named. The previous deadline was Oct. 30.

The banks that signed the contract are Mediobanca, Barclays, JP Morgan e Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Francesca Landini)

