FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Milano says won't pay quarterly dividend on preferred securities
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Pop Milano says won't pay quarterly dividend on preferred securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday it would not pay quarterly dividends on its preferred securities on the next payment date of Jan. 2, 2014.

It said the dividend freeze was in line with a previous decision to suspend payment of the annual coupon on Tier 1 notes after the mid-tier bank posted a full-year loss for 2012 and failed to pay a dividend on ordinary shares.

In a statement, the lender said that as a result no payment will be made on the Trust Preferred Securities either.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.