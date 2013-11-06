CEO exit prompts S&P to cut Pop Milano rating

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut on Wednesday the long-term rating of Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano to BB-, saying the abrupt departure of CEO Piero Montani was dimming the chances the bank could address much-needed corporate governance reforms.

Montani, who had been trying to turn around the troubled Italian lender, left the bank on Oct. 31 lamenting tensions between the supervisory and management boards.

Montani and his management team had backed a plan to remove the one shareholder-one vote structure at Pop Milano and turn it into a joint-stock company. But the plan was put on hold because of strong opposition by unions and employees, who control the supervisory board.

The bank, which was due to unveil a new business plan on Nov. 12, must also carry out a capital increase of 500 million euros ($676.38 million)to strengthen its capital base.

“In our view, Montani’s resignation highlights the significant difficulties BPM’s management faces in addressing the bank’s corporate governance problems,” Standard & Poor’s said. “These difficulties have also increased the risks to BPM’s financial profile.” ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)