Fitch cuts Pop Milano to junk as governance issues weigh
November 18, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch cuts Pop Milano to junk as governance issues weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Fitch said on Monday it had cut its rating on Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano to junk and said its failure to find a solution to corporate governance issues had increased uncertainty on future strategy.

In a statement Fitch said it had cut Pop Milano’s long-term rating to BB+ from BBB-, removing it from Rating Watch Negative.

The agency also cut its viability rating (VR) on the bank to bb- from bbb-.

It cited heightened uncertainty over future strategy and capital strengthening after delay in reaching an agreement on strengthening corporate governance at the cooperative lender.

“This has also led to a delay in the planned 500 million euro ($676.25 million) capital increase,” it said.

The bank, left rudderless by the sudden departure of its CEO at the end of October, has delayed approval of a new business plan and is looking to postpone the capital increase to the end of next July.

The CEO’s exit prompted Standard & Poor’s to cut the bank’s long-term rating to BB- earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

