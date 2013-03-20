Pop Milano has paid back 1.5 bln euros of chaep ECB money - CEO

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano has paid back 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of cheap three-year funds it borrowed from the European Central bank, Chief Executive Pierluigi Montani said on Wednesday.

The bank said in a presentation on its website its exposure towards the ECB stood at 4.6 billion euros at the end of February compared with 6.1 billion euros in September 2012.

It is the first Italian bank that is known to have started paying back the LTRO funds. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting By Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi)