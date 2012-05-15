Pop Milano sees hit from Greek instability

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano on Tuesday warned about Greek political instability when it released its first quarter results, and said it would review its targets by the end of June.

“The macroeconomic and financial outlook for 2012 ... may well be negatively affected by further instability owing to the Greek crisis and thus affect banking activities in the coming months,” the bank said in a statement.

In spite of the economic downturn in Italy, Pop Milano posted a 52.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 64.3 million euros, underpinned by a good performance of net interest income, financial activity and reduced costs.

Pop Milano, whose long-term rating was confirmed at Baa3 in Moody’s mass downgrade of Italian banks on Monday, said Core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.30 percent at end-March. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)