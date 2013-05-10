FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Milano puts off decision on governance changes
May 10, 2013 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

Pop Milano puts off decision on governance changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian mutual lender Banca Popolare di Milano has put off a decision to transform itself into a joint-stock company to focus on a plan to boost its balance sheet.

In a statement on Friday, Pop Milano said its board had decided not to ask shareholders to vote on the governance changes plan at their meeting on June 21-22.

A source familiar with the situation said on Thursday the bank was expected to freeze the transformation because of fierce opposition from trade unions.

The statement said Pop Milano’s board had decided to give priority to a 500 million euros cash call. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

