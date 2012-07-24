FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Milano plans 1,000-1,300 redundancies - union sources
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2012 / 11:19 AM / in 5 years

Pop Milano plans 1,000-1,300 redundancies - union sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano plans 1,000-1,300 redundancies in its new strategy plan, union sources said, as the mid-sized lender strives to redress years of poor management.

“The bank is talking of about 1,000 redundancies including 800 early retirements over five years,” one of the sources told Reuters, confirming a media report.

The bank, still influenced by trade unions and worker associations, has previously found it difficult to introduce job cuts.

“Overall there are about 1,300 workers to be affected by the plan which includes early retirements, redeployments and other interventions,” another union source said.

Popolare di Milano launched a capital increase last year after a change of ownership and an overhaul of its corporate governance following criticism by the Bank of Italy.

Shares in Popolare di Milano outperformed a broadly weaker market after Il Messaggero daily reported that the bank may cut around 1,000 jobs as part of a 2012-2015 business plan.

The plan will be released later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.