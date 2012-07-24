Pop Milano plans 1,000-1,300 redundancies - union sources

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano plans 1,000-1,300 redundancies in its new strategy plan, union sources said, as the mid-sized lender strives to redress years of poor management.

“The bank is talking of about 1,000 redundancies including 800 early retirements over five years,” one of the sources told Reuters, confirming a media report.

The bank, still influenced by trade unions and worker associations, has previously found it difficult to introduce job cuts.

“Overall there are about 1,300 workers to be affected by the plan which includes early retirements, redeployments and other interventions,” another union source said.

Popolare di Milano launched a capital increase last year after a change of ownership and an overhaul of its corporate governance following criticism by the Bank of Italy.

Shares in Popolare di Milano outperformed a broadly weaker market after Il Messaggero daily reported that the bank may cut around 1,000 jobs as part of a 2012-2015 business plan.

The plan will be released later on Tuesday. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)