July 24, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Pop Milano to cut jobs, focus on local banking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bank to cut number of managers by a quarter

* Will focus on families, small businesses

* Sees Core Tier 1 at over 9 pct in 2015 (Releads, adds detail, background)

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano is planning to cut 700 jobs and refocus on traditional local banking as the mid-tier lender strives to redress years of poor management.

In its 2012-2015 business plan, published on Tuesday, the bank said it would slash the number of managers by a quarter and cut administrative costs by 12 percent to streamline operations.

The bank also said the deteriorating economic situation would lead to impairment tests on goodwill in its end-June results. These could trigger “a significant writedown”, it said.

Pop Milano, whose stronghold is in wealthy northern Italy, said its new structure would cater more for families and small businesses rather than large corporates in a break with the past.

Around 2,300 employees will be retrained and redeployed as part of plans to lower the bank’s cost-to-income ratio to 56 percent in 2015 from 77 percent last year.

Pop Milano overhauled top management last year after criticism by the Bank of Italy over its opaque governance structure. Several former top managers were under investigation for alleged misconduct.

The disproportionate influence of the bank’s employee-shareholder base in management has made it difficult in the past for the bank to push through cost-cutting measures.

The bank said it expected to post a net profit of 270 million euros ($326.30 million) in 2015 from a loss of 614 million euros in 2011.

The bank’s core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial strength - will be above 9 percent in 2015 compared to 8 percent at the end of 2011, boosted by capital strengthening moves and asset disposals.

Pop Milano was one of a string of Italian banks to tap shareholders for cash as Italy moved to the forefront of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The crisis has driven up government bond yields putting pressure on banks’ security portfolios and increasing their cost of funding.

Pop Milano held 7.8 billion euros of government bonds at the end of March. ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Antonella Ciancio. Editing by Jane Merriman)

