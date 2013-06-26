FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare Milano says central bank approves state loans payback
June 26, 2013

Popolare Milano says central bank approves state loans payback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano said on Wednesday the Bank of Italy had approved a planned rights issue to repay 500 million euros ($653.72 million) in state loans.

Shareholders in the mid-sized bank approved the rights issue in March to fund the repayment of the so-called “Tremonti bonds” issued to the cooperative lender in 2009 by Italy’s finance ministry.

Popolare Milano plans to repay the bonds by the end of the month and launch the cash call by October.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi

