FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Milano says Q1 net profit fell to 57.3 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

Pop Milano says Q1 net profit fell to 57.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit fell 10.6 percent to 57.3 million euros ($74.4 million) as net interest income declined amid an economic downturn.

The Milan-based cooperative bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of capital adequacy, was 8.37 percent at the end of March, stable compared to end 2012.

While net interest income fell 15.8 percent to 190.8 million euros in the period, net commissions rose 10.6 percent to 131.7 million euros.

Net write dows on credits and other operations rose to 64.1 million euros from 51.6 million euros a year ago, it said. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.