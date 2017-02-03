FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare Vicenza issues state-backed bond for 3 bln euros
February 3, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 7 months ago

Popolare Vicenza issues state-backed bond for 3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italian troubled lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Friday it had issued a bond for 3 billion euros ($3 billion) guaranteed by the state.

The note pays a 0.5 percent coupon and matures on Feb. 3, 2020, the bank said in a statement, adding it subscribed the bond and could sell it on the market or use it as a collateral when seeking loans from others.

The state guarantee is seen as a tool to help the bank fund itself on the market and counter a drop in current account deposits while it tries to restructure its operations and merge with rival Veneto Banca. ($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

