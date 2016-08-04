Cattolica Assicurazioni can force Pop Vicenza to buy jv stakes

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Cattolica Assicurazioni said on Thursday it had exercised its right to withdraw from a partnership agreement with Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI), triggering the possible sale of the insurer's stakes in three joint-ventures.

The exercise of the withdraw right gives Cattolica Assicurazioni the right to force Banca Popolare di Vicenza to buy its 60 percent stakes in joint ventures Berica Vita, Cattolica Life and ABC Assicura, the insurer said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)