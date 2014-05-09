FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare Milano Q1 net up 12 pct
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Popolare Milano Q1 net up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) posted on Friday a 12 percent rise in first-quarter net profit helped by higher interest income.

The bank, which is carrying out a 500 million euro rights issue to strengthen its capital base, said that its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 7.3 percent at the end of March.

That compares with an 8 percent threshold set by the European Central Bank in a review of banks across the euro zone.

The bank expects the rights issue to help boost its Common Equity capital to around 11 percent.

BPM, which said its net interest income for the year would be impacted by the low level of market rates, said it wrote down loans for 85.3 million euros in the quarter. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

