FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italy tax police search Popolare di Vicenza offices
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Italy tax police search Popolare di Vicenza offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy's tax police searched the headquarters of Banca Popolare di Vicenza on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into allegations former managers at the bank misled regulators and manipulated the market.

Tax police sources said documents had been seized during the search. Popolare di Vicenza confirmed the search and said it was fully cooperating with prosecutors.

Magistrates in Vicenza are investigating the lender and some former top executives after European Central Bank supervisors uncovered around 1 billion euros in loans that have been granted to retail customers to fund purchases of the bank's own shares.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.