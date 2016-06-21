FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Italian tax police search Popolare di Vicenza offices
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Italian tax police search Popolare di Vicenza offices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from bank statement)

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said tax police had searched its headquarters on Tuesday as part of an ongoing probe into allegations former managers at the bank misled regulators and manipulated the market.

The regional bank is under investigation by magistrates in Vicenza after European Central Bank supervisors uncovered around 1 billion euros in loans that have been granted to retail customers to fund purchases of the lender's own shares.

"Banca Popolare di Vicenza's executives and officials worked this morning with the Tax Police, who seized documents relating to events from the period between 2012 and March 2015 as part of a probe launched some time back by prosecutors in Vicenza, looking into charges of market manipulation and obstruction of regulators," the bank said in a statement.

"It's in the bank's best interest to shed light on past events," Chief Executive Francesco Iorio, who was appointed last year, said in the same statement.

He added the bank would fully cooperate and had confidence in magistrates.

Popolare di Vicenza was taken over last month by Italian bank rescue fund Atlante after a failed 1.5 billion euro initial share offering which sought to plug a capital shortfall and stave off the risk of being wound down. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Sara Rossi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.