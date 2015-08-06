FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Popolare di Milano CEO hopes for merger deal in short term
August 6, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Popolare di Milano CEO hopes for merger deal in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Milano hopes to conclude a merger deal with a peer in the short term but any operation would have to wait until a shareholder meeting next year.

“We are interested in pulling off a deal in the short term,” Giuseppe Castagna told analysts during a conference call. “That would inevitably have to take place after our shareholder meeting of next year.”

The Milanese bank, Italy’s seventh-largest by branches, has been dubbed by industry watchers as the “belle of the ball” among large cooperative lenders that are looking at tie-up options as they are being forced to drop their cooperative status.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

