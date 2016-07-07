New Popolare Vicenza investors must have IPO in mind - Atlante fund

MILAN, July 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank rescue fund Atlante said on Thursday it would only consider interest from potential new investors in Banca Popolare di Vicenza (IPO-BPVS.MI) who commit capital to relaunch the lender and have its listing on the market as an ultimate goal.

* The Atlante fund, backed by dozens of mostly private Italian financial institutions, bought Popolare di Vicenza when the bank's initial public offering flopped and was denied permission to list. The fund came to the rescue, ending up with 99 percent ownership.

* Atlante "will consider any expressions of interest by financial or industrial partners only in the event of a real and concrete capital contribution aimed to support the revival of the bank, with the goal to get to the market listing, but this time with success", said Atlante manager Alessandro Penati.

* He said Atlante would remain a reference shareholder of the bank until the listing to guarantee the lender's stability

* His comments appeared in a letter he sent to regional papers ahead of the lender's shareholder meeting later on Thursday

* The manager says he is working on the technical details of a plan to give shareholders the right to buy Popolare di Vicenza shares at 0.10 euros each - the same price paid by Atlante - whatever the future value of the lender might be

* Penati said no break up of the lender or any other "fantasy financial transactions" are planned in future

* Any eventual merger with Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI, which was also rescued by Atlante after a failed share sale, may be considered only after both banks have been cleaned up and are ready to stand on their feet

* Both Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza carried out capital increases to avoid being wound down after posting heavy losses in the last two years following a balance-sheet clean-up enforced by new European Central Bank supervisors. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich)