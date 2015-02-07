FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Popolare Emilia CEO says new plan to create conditions for M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A new business plan to be presented by Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna next week creates the conditions for merger activity, the bank’s chief executive said on Saturday, adding however the lender was not interested in Popolare Etruria e Lazio.

A recent government decree changing shareholder voting rules for Italy’s top 10 cooperative or popolari banks is expected to trigger a wave of consolidation in the sector.

“I think that with the plan the conditions will be created for us to be ready (for M&A),” CEO Alessandro Vandelli told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference in Milan.

He said he believed the bank had all the fetaures to be a potential buyer of banks “with similar characteristics and values, and we think these exist among the popolari.”

“Frankly right now we are not looking at this”, he said when asked about Popolare Etruria.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
