Pop Milano sees no major impact from changes on DTA
April 11, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Pop Milano sees no major impact from changes on DTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano would not see a major impact on its core capital if it was forced to remove so-called deferred tax assets (DTA) from its capital ratios, its chief executive said on Saturday.

European Union regulators are scrutinising the treatment of banks’ deferred tax assets in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece to see if these constitute state aid, the European Commission said this week.

Pop Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said that if the bank was not allowed to count the DTA as core capital, its CET 1 ratio would fall to 10 percent -- from 11.6 percent now -- but would still be above the minimum requirement of 9 percent set by the European Central Bank for the lender.

He said removing the DTA from the core capital would have a major impact for all Italian banks with the exception Pop Milano and Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
