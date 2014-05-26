FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athena Capital's stake in BPM falls after share sale
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 26, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Athena Capital's stake in BPM falls after share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Athena Capital said on Monday its stake in Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) had fallen following a 497 million euro ($678 million) share sale by the Italian bank, and it would not invest any more money in BPM unless it implemented reforms.

The fund, through which Italian investor Raffaele Mincione previously held 7 percent of the bank, bought some shares in the fundraising, but not enough to maintain its stake at that level.

Its holding has fallen to about 5.7 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

Athena said it would not invest further in BPM, one of 15 lenders targeted by a European Central Bank health check, as reforms prescribed by the Bank of Italy to give institutional investors more influence have stalled.

“The lack of resolution achieved by current management of acknowledged governance problems ... could soon become an insurmountable obstacle to the bank’s future growth,” Athena said in a statement.

A 2011 audit of BPM revealed excessive exposure to real estate among other issues and prompted the Bank of Italy to force it to apply larger risk-weightings than its peers to calculate capital ratios that measure financial strength.

BPM repaid 500 million euros in state aid a year ago.

$1 = 0.7336 Euros Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.