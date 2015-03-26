FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Milano working with JP Morgan to review merger options - sources
#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Pop Milano working with JP Morgan to review merger options - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano is working with JP Morgan to review merger options for the Milan-based cooperative lender, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna and Banca Carige were the most likely candidates for a merger, the sources said.

Popolare di Milano was not immediately available for a comment. All the other banks declined to comment.

Italy’s government, keen to encourage mergers among “popolari” lenders to help strengthen them, has introduced rules to turn the largest cooperative banks into joint-stock companies.

The reform is seen forcing banks to drop ownership limits and a rule giving shareholders in cooperative lenders one vote each.

Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza are among the cooperative banks that have already picked advisers ahead of a potential merger. Veneto Banca is advised by Rothschild while Popolare di Vicenza has hired Mediobanca.

These two banks could be the first two “popolari” to finalize a merger in 2015, one of the sources said, while it might take up to 12 months for Banca Popolare di Milano to seal a deal. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Sophie Sassard, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za in Milan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
