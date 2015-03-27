FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Milano denies it is working with JP Morgan on strategic options
March 27, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Pop Milano denies it is working with JP Morgan on strategic options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano is not working with JP Morgan on strategic options, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Friday.

“We strongly deny this,” the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Two sources said on Thursday the Milan-based cooperative lender was working with the U.S. bank to review merger options.

“The bank has no agreement with any advisor on strategic options,” the spokewoman said.

