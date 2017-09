MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank Norges Bank has a 2.09 percent stake in Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano , according to market regulator filings published on Thursday.

The operation was dated May 30, the filings showed.

Last month Popolare Milano completed a 500 million euro ($681 million)capital increase. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)