Popolare Milano approves plan to become joint stock company
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Popolare Milano approves plan to become joint stock company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday its management board had approved plans to transform the cooperative lender into a joint stock company by the end of June next year.

Banca Popolare di Milano is one of 10 cooperative banks that the government is forcing to convert into joint-stock companies to make the sector more efficient and spur mergers in the sector.

“BPM intends to complete the transformation indicatively before the end of June 2016 and in any case within the time frame set by law,” it said in a statement.

The decree introduced by Rome set an 18-month deadline for the lenders in question to drop their cooperative status once the Bank of Italy had put its seal on the reform, which happened in June this year.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
