FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Milano posted 9-month profit of 134.4 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 4:12 PM / 4 years ago

Pop Milano posted 9-month profit of 134.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano posted a nine-month net profit of 134.4 million euros ($180 million) compared with a net loss of 105.9 million euros in the same period last year.

The improvement came from higher fees and trading gains as well as from measures to keep costs in check.

The cooperative lender, which has put off the deadline to launch a planned capital hike to next July, said its Core Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - stood at 7.25 percent at the end of September, down from 7.45 percent in June.

Loan loss provisions in the first nine months of this year rose to 260.7 million euros from 209.1 million euros in the same period last year as problematic loans jumped 19 percent year on year to nearly 5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.