Italy's Popolare di Sondrio 9-month net profit up 82 pct
November 10, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Popolare di Sondrio 9-month net profit up 82 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Monday its nine-month net profit rose more than 80 percent thanks to a boost in net interest and trading income even as net non-performing loans rose 20 percent from end-2013.

Popolare di Sondrio, one of 15 Italian banks which came under scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a health check of euro zone lenders, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio had risen to 10.1 percent at the end of September, from 9.95 percent at the end of June.

Net profit in the period from January to September stood at 94 million euros, up 82 percent from a year earlier. Provisions for bad loans rose to 348.2 million euros, up from 291.5 million euros a year earlier. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

