Italy's Pop Spoleto opens books in test of investor appetite

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bank of Italy officials running Banca Popolare di Spoleto are opening the small lender’s books to potential buyers this week, a source close to the matter said, testing appetite for Italian banking assets among investors.

The 106-branch bank was put under special administration earlier this year. Its planned sale comes at a time when other lenders in the country are also seeking fresh capital after Italy’s longest post-war recession led to a spike in bad loans and amid a push by the regulator to boost loan loss provisions.

Earlier this month the European Commission told Monte dei Paschi di Siena it needs to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in 2014 - more than twice the amount originally pencilled by the bank - if it wants the EU green light for a state bailout.

And capital-raising plans by Banca Carige, Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Marche add up to 1.7 billion euros.

Special administrators appointed by the Bank of Italy took over management of Popolare Spoleto in February after an inspection by the central bank showed “serious irregularities ... and large expected capital losses.”

The administrators said last week they had picked investment bank Lazard to advise it on possible buyers. Binding offers were expected after a due diligence phase which should be concluded next month, they said.

Some investors, mainly from the lender’s Umbria region, and two local banking foundations have created an investment vehicle called Clitumnus and are aiming to raise up to 100 million euros to rescue the bank.

On Friday, the chief executive of Monte dei Paschi - which has a 26 percent stake in Popolare Spoleto - said the Clitumnus offer appeared to be the only “concrete option”.

The Clitumnus group has so far raised about 60 million euros, said the source, which is close to the investment vehicle. The commissioners have not disclosed the size of the capital injection needed by Popolare Spoleto.

“We think 100 million euros is a reasonable figure, though we cannot be sure yet it will be sufficient,” the source said, adding Clitumnus was looking to buy about 60 percent of the bank.

The central bank is pushing lenders to clean up their balance sheets and boost their capital base before it hands over supervision of the sector to the European Central Bank from mid-2014 as the euro zone moves towards a banking union. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Editing by Lisa Jucca and Pravin Char)