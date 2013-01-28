Shares in Italy bank Pop Spoleto halted pending statement

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Popolare di Spoleto have been suspended from trading pending a statement from the Italian bank, the Milan stock exchange said on Monday.

Shares in the small cooperative lender, in which Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 25.9 percent stake, were more than 10 percent before being suspended.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero on Monday reported that a cash offer of 100 million euros was in the pipeline.

Last October Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of the bank to highly speculative saying its deteriorating asset quality made it likely the bank would require outside support.

Moody’s said a planned 30 million euro ($40 million)capital hike by Pop Spoleto was delayed in September by the Bank of Italy, which is carrying out an inspection at the bank. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)