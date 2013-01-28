FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares in Italy bank Pop Spoleto halted pending statement
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 28, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Shares in Italy bank Pop Spoleto halted pending statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Popolare di Spoleto have been suspended from trading pending a statement from the Italian bank, the Milan stock exchange said on Monday.

Shares in the small cooperative lender, in which Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 25.9 percent stake, were more than 10 percent before being suspended.

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero on Monday reported that a cash offer of 100 million euros was in the pipeline.

Last October Moody’s downgraded the credit rating of the bank to highly speculative saying its deteriorating asset quality made it likely the bank would require outside support.

Moody’s said a planned 30 million euro ($40 million)capital hike by Pop Spoleto was delayed in September by the Bank of Italy, which is carrying out an inspection at the bank. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.