FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Popolare Vicenza to launch 1.5 bln euro share sale
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 28, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Popolare Vicenza to launch 1.5 bln euro share sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from investors in a share sale early next year after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a large first-half net loss and hammered its capital base.

The cooperative lender, which plans to list on the stock market in coming months, is one of 15 Italian banks whose balance sheets were scrutinised by the European Central Bank in a Europe-wide sector’s health check last year.

On Friday, Popolare Vicenza posted a 1 billion euro first-half net loss due to writedowns of risky loans, goodwill impairments on past acquisitions and funds the ECB forced it to set aside against possible risks after a separate recent audit, it said in a statement.

The bank had already posted a 2014 loss of 759 million euros.

During the audit, ECB inspectors found a number of cases in which Popolare Vicenza clients used loans granted by the bank to buy its shares. Such loans totalled 975 million euros.

As a consequence, the bank said it had been forced to take 622 million euros off its capital base.

Popolare Vicenza’s best-quality capital, or Common Equity Tier 1, stood at 6.8 percent at the end of June, sharply down from 10.4 percent at the end of December and well below an 11 percent minimum threshold set by the ECB.

Popolare Vicenza is one of 10 large cooperative banks in Italy targeted by a landmark reform the government passed earlier this year to force them to drop a status granting investors one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.

Limits to voting powers and ownership have been blamed for allowing minority shareholders in cooperative lenders to block unwanted changes.

Veneto Banca, another unlisted cooperative bank targeted by the reform, is also due to publish first-half results on Friday.

Like Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca is planning to list on the stock market later this year and raise cash from investors soon after that.

$1 = 0.8943 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.