UPDATE 1-Popolare Vicenza to launch 1.5 bln euro share sale

(Adds details)

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Popolare di Vicenza is set to raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from investors in a share sale early next year after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a large first-half net loss and hammered its capital base.

The cooperative lender, which plans to list on the stock market in coming months, is one of 15 Italian banks whose balance sheets were scrutinised by the European Central Bank in a Europe-wide sector’s health check last year.

On Friday, Popolare Vicenza posted a 1 billion euro first-half net loss due to writedowns of risky loans, goodwill impairments on past acquisitions and funds the ECB forced it to set aside against possible risks after a separate recent audit, it said in a statement.

The bank had already posted a 2014 loss of 759 million euros.

During the audit, ECB inspectors found a number of cases in which Popolare Vicenza clients used loans granted by the bank to buy its shares. Such loans totalled 975 million euros.

As a consequence, the bank said it had been forced to take 622 million euros off its capital base.

Popolare Vicenza’s best-quality capital, or Common Equity Tier 1, stood at 6.8 percent at the end of June, sharply down from 10.4 percent at the end of December and well below an 11 percent minimum threshold set by the ECB.

Popolare Vicenza is one of 10 large cooperative banks in Italy targeted by a landmark reform the government passed earlier this year to force them to drop a status granting investors one vote each regardless of the size of their stake.

Limits to voting powers and ownership have been blamed for allowing minority shareholders in cooperative lenders to block unwanted changes.

Veneto Banca, another unlisted cooperative bank targeted by the reform, is also due to publish first-half results on Friday.

Like Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca is planning to list on the stock market later this year and raise cash from investors soon after that.