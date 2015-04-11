FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Popolare Vicenza CEO sees likely capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICENZA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s Popolare di Vicenza said on Saturday a capital increase is “almost inevitable” as the unlisted cooperative bank converts into a joint-stock company as part of a sector shake-up triggered by a government reform.

“We believe that a transformation into joint-stock company, whether or not it leads to a merger, makes a capital increase almost inevitable as the bank ... can certainly find new investors,” CEO Samuele Sorato told a press conference after a shareholder meeting.

Italy has moved to reform the country’s largest “popolari” banks in a move that removes ownership and voting limits and seeks to make them more attractive to potential investors to help them boost capital.

“Lending requires capital,” Sorato said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

