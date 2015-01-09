FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Vicenza denies report ECB asked it to raise CET1 ratio to 11.6 pct
January 9, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Pop Vicenza denies report ECB asked it to raise CET1 ratio to 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza denied a press report on Friday that the European Central Bank (ECB) had asked it to raise its core capital to 11.6 percent.

In a statement, the cooperative bank said the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio mentioned in the report was “totally wrong”, adding the level indicated by the ECB was “well below” 11.6 percent.

A report in Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday said that the ECB had decided to assign specific capital requirements to individual banks, which in some cases would be much higher than those set by Basel III rules.

The report gave details of new core capital requirements sent by the ECB to three Italian banks as a preliminary request subject to possible changes. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

