Italy's Popolare di Vicenza picks banks to arrange listing
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's Popolare di Vicenza picks banks to arrange listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday it had picked banks for a possible stock market listing in Milan.

In a statement, the bank said it had chosen Mediobanca as global coordinator and Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as co-global coordinators.

A stock market listing could potentially make it easier for Popolare di Vicenza to merge with a peer, taking advantage of a landmark reform of the sector that is expected to spur consolidation among Italy’s cooperative lenders. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)

