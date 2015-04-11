Pop Vicenza chairman says looking for partner "most logical" solution

VICENZA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - A merger is “the most logical” option for Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza after it turns into a joint-stock company later this year, Chairman Gianni Zonin told a shareholder meeting on Saturday.

Unlisted Popolare di Vicenza is one of Italy’s 10 largest “popolari” banks which are being forced to shed their cooperative status by a government reform. Since November the lender is under direct oversight of the European Central Bank.

Zonin said that Popolare Vicenza’s size could allow it to remain independent but added that mergers could help banks shoulder rising costs.

“Looking for a partner, listed or not listed, is the most logical and safest solution for our future,” he said, adding any choice would need to take into consideration indications from the ECB.