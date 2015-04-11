FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Vicenza chairman says looking for partner "most logical" solution
April 11, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Pop Vicenza chairman says looking for partner "most logical" solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICENZA, Italy, April 11 (Reuters) - A merger is “the most logical” option for Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza after it turns into a joint-stock company later this year, Chairman Gianni Zonin told a shareholder meeting on Saturday.

Unlisted Popolare di Vicenza is one of Italy’s 10 largest “popolari” banks which are being forced to shed their cooperative status by a government reform. Since November the lender is under direct oversight of the European Central Bank.

Zonin said that Popolare Vicenza’s size could allow it to remain independent but added that mergers could help banks shoulder rising costs.

“Looking for a partner, listed or not listed, is the most logical and safest solution for our future,” he said, adding any choice would need to take into consideration indications from the ECB.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
