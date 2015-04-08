FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REPEAT-Italy's Pop Vicenza sets share price value at 48 euros
April 8, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

REPEAT-Italy's Pop Vicenza sets share price value at 48 euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional subscribers)

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Italian unlisted lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday it would propose a share price value of 48 euros ($52) each at its shareholder meeting set for April 11.

The move comes in the wake of measures by the government forcing Italy’s 10 largest cooperative banks, known as “popolari”, to drop rules limiting ownership.

The measures are expected to trigger mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

Popolare di Vicenza, which sets the price of its shares each year, recently hired Mediobanca to study its strategic options.

It is one of 13 Italian lenders that since November are being directly supervised by the European Central Bank.

The lender, which reported a loss in 2014 of 497 million euros due to doubtful loan and goodwill writedowns, had previously set the price of its shares at 62.5 euros each.

It said the new price meant the bank’s share capital was worth 1.2 times its assets. ($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

