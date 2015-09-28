FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit CEO says "very serene" about Popolare Vicenza
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit CEO says "very serene" about Popolare Vicenza

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of top Italian bank UniCredit on Monday expressed confidence in troubled peer Popolare di Vicenza, whose share sale for up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 bln) UniCredit has committed to guarantee.

Prosecutors in Italy said last week they had opened a probe into a number of top executives at unlisted Popolare di Vicenza for alleged market manipulation and obstructing the work of regulators.

The mid-sized cooperative bank must plug a capital shortfall to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank.

It launched last week a 200 million euro Tier2 bond, which can be counted as additional capital, but it is yet to close the sale despite the 11 percent yield offered. UniCredit is lead managing the bond sale with BNP Paribas.

“We’re very serene otherwise we would not have taken on the commitment regarding the bond”, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.

“I believe with this management and the plan it is about to present the bank will surely give shareholders very good returns and will be once again a first-class bank.”

$1 = 0.8946 euros Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.