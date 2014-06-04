Popolare Sondrio says rights issue to run from June 9 to July 4

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio , one of nine Italian banks tapping shareholders for capital to pass a Europe-wide banking stress test, said on Wednesday its planned rights issue would run from June 9 to July 4.

The bank is planning to issue new shares worth up to 350 million euros. Shares for a nominal value of up to 100 million euros will be assigned for free to existing shareholders.

The rights issue is wholly guaranteed by a consortium of banks. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)