Pop Sondrio says loan loss charges to hit 2012 net result, dividend
March 19, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Pop Sondrio says loan loss charges to hit 2012 net result, dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Tuesday higher loan loss provisions would hit its 2012 net profit and dividend payout as it delayed publication of its results.

The lender is the latest Italian bank that has been forced to set aside more money to cover for bad debts by the Bank of Italy, which has conducted simultaneous, months-long audits of around 20 domestic banks.

The bank, which gave no figures, said in a statement it had an excellent liquidity position and that its board would meet to approve the 2012 results on March 26, instead of the previously scheduled date of March 22.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Antonella Ciancio

