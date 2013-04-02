FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian investors make new offer for Pop Spoleto
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 2, 2013 / 4:47 PM / in 4 years

Italian investors make new offer for Pop Spoleto

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - A group of Italian investors is ready to stump up over 100 million euros to take control of small cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which was put under special administration this year.

The Clitumnus group of investors said on Tuesday it would underwrite a capital increase of up to 102 million euros.

Shares in Popolare Spoleto, in which Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 29.5 percent stake, closed up 3.2 percent at 1.85 euros after the offer by Clitumnus.

Clitumnus offered in January to buy a 51 percent stake for 2.10 euros per share. That offer was rejected as inadequate by the bank’s main shareholder, cooperative group Spoleto Crediti e Servizi.

Less than two weeks later Italian authorities appointed special administrators to run the bank, which has a market capitalisation of 53 million euros ($68 million), at the request of the Bank of Italy.

Clitumnus said it was open to other investors taking part in the capital raising. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.