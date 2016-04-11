Spain's Banco Popular says mortgage floors were legal

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular on Monday said so-called floor clauses included in many mortgages contracts were legal and had been signed in good faith, days after a Spanish court ruled against them and said banks had to compensate their clients.

The court in Madrid said 41 banks had to repay customers what they had lost since May 2013, when the Supreme Court declared these mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below a benchmark, invalid if they had not been presented clearly.

Spanish banks could lose up to 5.3 billion euros ($6.06 billion) in compensation costs, a report from Madrid-based consultancy AFI showed. Most banks say they already had provisioned for losses on the ruling, which can be appealed.

Popular, Spain’s seventh biggest bank which had been one of the most reluctant to stop using the clauses, had reported a near 70 percent drop in full-year net profit in January after provisioning 350 million euros to cover for potential costs.

At Popular’s annual general meeting on Monday, Chairman Angel Ron said the bank would study the ruling “in the best interest” of its shareholders.

“Far from saying that they were illegal, what (the ruling) says is that they are legal and were sold in good faith,” Ron said in response to a shareholder’s question.

He also said the floor clauses were a good way for banks to protect their margins, which have been steadily eroded as interest rates sank to historic lows and amid fierce competition in Spain.

Ratings agency Fitch said on Monday that the ruling could squeeze margins further and feed into another round of cost-cutting in the sector, where leader Santander said this month it would close hundreds of domestic branches.

Spanish banks could face further losses if the European Commission follows through with its request last October for them to repay customers over the whole life of the loan, beyond the May 2013 limit. The AFI report put such compensation at 4.5 billion euros.

“We still cannot rule out that the worst case scenario, full retroactivity since contracts’ inception, materialize in the near future,” Mirabaud analyst Fabio Mostacci wrote in a note. ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer and Ed Osmond)