Banco Popular says looking at merger with Banco Mare Nostrum
September 4, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Banco Popular says looking at merger with Banco Mare Nostrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Banco Popular, one of Spain’s biggest banks, said on Tuesday it was looking at a possible merger with smaller lender Banco Mare Nostrum.

Popular said no decision had been taken yet on the operation, in a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator, adding it was one option among others being looked at by the bank in the context of the restructuring of Spain’s financial sector.

Spain sought in June a 100-billion-euro ($126 billion) credit line for its wobbly banking sector, hit by the end of a decade-long real estate boom in 2007. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

