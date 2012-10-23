FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Banco Popular says main shareholders back capital hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s troubled lender Banco Popular said on Tuesday that its main shareholders backed a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) share issue announced earlier this month to bolster its capital and avoid taking international aid.

The bank - a systemically important lender in Spain - was the largest non-nationalised lender to fail an independent stress test of Spain’s financial system. The audit showed it needed an extra 3 billion euros to weather a serious economic downturn.

Popular said it would not tap into the 100 billion euro bank rescue package offered by euro zone countries in June but would sell assets, scrap its October dividend and do a share issue to fill the gap.

The bank said in a statement it had received commitments from its six main shareholders to subscribe to the capital increase for an amount worth 23 percent of the capital base after issuing the shares.

The shareholders are Fundacion Barrie de la Maza, Allianz SE, Credit Mutuel, Americo Amorin, Union Europea de Inversiones and Sindicatura de Accionistas.

A shareholder meeting is scheduled on Nov. 10 to sign off on the share issuance. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

