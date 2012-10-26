Popular to complete rights issue in December

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Popular said on Friday it expected to close a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) to bolster its capital at the beginning of December.

Popular was identified with a capital shortfall of 3.2 billion euros in a September independent audit of the Spanish banking sector.

Popular’s share issue is considered an important test of Spain’s banks’ ability to tap the market and analysts expect the shares to be sold at a discount of between 50 percent to 73 percent.