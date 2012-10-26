Popular says to launch share issue Nov 13

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Popular said on Friday it expected to effectively launch a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.24 billion) to bolster its capital on November 13 and complete the issue by the end of December.

The bank was identified with a capital shortfall of 3.2 billion euros in a September independent audit of the Spanish banking sector.

Popular’s share issue is considered an important test of Spanish banks’ ability to tap the market and analysts expect the shares to be sold at a discount of between 50 percent to 73 percent.