Spain's Popular says 'fully-loaded' core capital 10.28 pct
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Popular says 'fully-loaded' core capital 10.28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Popular said on Wednesday its core capital ratio at end-March was 10.28 percent under ‘fully-loaded’ Basel III criteria, which takes into account changes that need to be made by 2019.

The bank said the figure, which more than meets minimum requirements, included some bonds that can convert into equity. It said these would be taken into account in Europe-wide banking health checks this year.

Popular said its ‘fully-loaded’ Basel III leverage ratio was 6.18 percent at end-March.

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
