UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular would consider buying CatalunyaCaixa
#Financials
October 26, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Spain's Popular would consider buying CatalunyaCaixa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Banco Popular on Friday said it would consider buying state-rescued lender CatalunyaCaixa when the government puts it up for auction.

Popular, one of seven banks identified with a capital shortfall in a September independent audit, will launch a 2.5 billion euro share issue by mid-November.

The audit showed CatalunyaCaixa - one of four lenders currently nationalised in Spain - needed an extra 10.8 billion euros in capital to weather a serious downturn of the economy.

The state put its sale on hold earlier this year and has not announced yet when it may launch a new auction.

“If there is interest in buying a savings bank in Catalunya, we will take the same approach as before,” the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Jacobo Gonzalez-Robatto said.

He was speaking at a news conference following the release of nine-month net profit down 38 percent on real estate writedowns.

“If CatalunyaCaixa is put up again at auction, we would look at it without prejudging anything and above all we would look at it if it is interesting in terms of business.”

Popular, a systemic lender in Spain, also said it may resume dividend payments in the second half of next year. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

